BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) PT Raised to $10.50 at Royal Bank Of Canada

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBRY. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackBerry Limited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a report on Monday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackBerry Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry Limited from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.21 million. BlackBerry Limited had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post $0.04 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback 31,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,390,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after buying an additional 962,449 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,097,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after buying an additional 373,691 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 87,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 1,413.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after buying an additional 3,240,200 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,244,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

