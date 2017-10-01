Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Continues to Hold Position in Boeing Company (The) (BA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL held its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing Company (The) by 181.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing Company (The) by 16.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing Company (The) by 298.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Boeing Company (The) by 430.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing Company (The) alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $32,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Verbeck sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.45, for a total value of $616,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock worth $20,353,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Vetr downgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.88 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.32.

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE BA) opened at 254.21 on Friday. Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $259.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day moving average of $202.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Company will post $10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Continues to Hold Position in Boeing Company (The) (BA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/birmingham-capital-management-co-inc-al-continues-to-hold-position-in-boeing-company-the-ba.html.

Boeing Company (The) Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.