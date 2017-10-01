BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) & Vitae Pharmaceuticals (VTAE) Financial Survey

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Vitae Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VTAE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Vitae Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Vitae Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Vitae Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 7 15 0 2.68 Vitae Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $110.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioMarin Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Vitae Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Vitae Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.20 billion 13.59 -$106.70 million ($1.09) -85.39 Vitae Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($1.93) -10.88

Vitae Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioMarin Pharmaceutical. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitae Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitae Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Vitae Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical -15.54% -5.77% -4.00% Vitae Pharmaceuticals -318,350.20% -53.70% -49.85%

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Vitae Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A). The Company is conducting clinical trials on various product candidates for the treatment of various diseases. Its clinical product candidates include Brineura, pegvaliase, vosoritide, BMN 270 and BMN 250.

Vitae Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for diseases. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of product candidates through Contour, its structure-based drug discovery platform. The Company’s product candidates include VTP- 43742 for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as multiple other autoimmune disorders. The Company completed approximately two Phase I studies with VTP-43742. Its VTP-38543, a second product candidate is in a Phase IIa proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its VTP-36951 is for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, or Alzheimer’s. VTP-43742, the Company’s wholly owned clinical candidate in an on-going Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial in psoriasis, is an orally active small molecule inhibitor of Retinoic acid-receptor (RAR)-Related Orphan Receptor gamma-t (RORgt) activity for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders.

