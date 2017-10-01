Bioamber (BIOA) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Headlines about Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bioamber earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.2496325402 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bioamber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioamber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bioamber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of Bioamber (BIOA) traded down 2.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,755 shares. Bioamber has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $18.18 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Bioamber had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 216.06%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bioamber will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current year.

BioAmber Inc (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc, is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products.

