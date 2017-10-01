B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned 0.05% of B&G Foods worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 934.9% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 61.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 19.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 97.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) opened at 31.85 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.11.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.37%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

