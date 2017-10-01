Berenberg Bank Upgrades Telefonica SA (TEF) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica SA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonica SA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica SA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonica SA in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Telefonica SA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica SA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE TEF) opened at 10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Telefonica SA has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Telefonica SA had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts expect that Telefonica SA will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Telefonica SA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,756,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 667,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Telefonica SA by 244.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,234,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telefonica SA by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,868,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Telefonica SA by 21.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 260,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Telefonica SA by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,055,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonica SA Company Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

