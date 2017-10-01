Berenberg Bank Increases McBride plc (MCB) Price Target to GBX 240

McBride plc (LON:MCB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCB. Peel Hunt increased their target price on McBride plc from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.89) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.03) target price on shares of McBride plc in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of McBride plc in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd increased their target price on McBride plc from GBX 211 ($2.84) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.17 ($3.08).

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) opened at 210.50 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 383.55 million. McBride plc has a 52-week low of GBX 158.31 and a 52-week high of GBX 214.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.51.

About McBride plc

McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.

