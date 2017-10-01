Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €138.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($164.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($158.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €150.00 ($178.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €134.00 ($159.52) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Commerzbank Ag set a €144.00 ($171.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($160.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €127.40 ($151.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) opened at 114.973 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €120.87. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €105.60 and a 12 month high of €129.65. The company has a market capitalization of €49.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.821.

