Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bellerophon Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.8345065863256 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BLPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) traded up 2.90% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 622,734 shares of the company traded hands. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The stock’s market cap is $50.42 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post ($1.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is focused on the development of its nitric oxide therapy for patients with pulmonary hypertension (PH), using its delivery system, INOpulse, with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) as the lead indication.

