BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BeiGene from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ BGNE) opened at 103.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30. The company’s market cap is $4.12 billion. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 176,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 219,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $14,221,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,745,405.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,210 shares of company stock worth $16,450,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

