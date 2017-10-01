BCE, Inc. (BCE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BCE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of BCE (NYSE BCE) opened at 46.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.35. BCE has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $48.27.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $93,848,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BCE by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,936,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BCE by 3,184.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,540,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BCE by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,384,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,603 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in BCE by 113.9% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,088,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,892 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

