Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $410,000 in Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Stock

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fitbit by 20.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fitbit by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fitbit by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fitbit by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fitbit by 35.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr upgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.56 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $3,342,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) opened at 6.96 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.62 billion. Fitbit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Fitbit also saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,037 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 417% compared to the average daily volume of 2,521 call options.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

