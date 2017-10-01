Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,539,000 after buying an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) opened at 243.40 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.50 and a 12 month high of $247.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average is $224.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post $9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $118,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,530. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

