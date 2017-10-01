Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $128,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $151,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 524 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $99,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 9,127 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $1,745,538.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,143 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) opened at 189.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.85 and a 52-week high of $198.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post $11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

