Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,007 Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Guess? by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,433 shares in the company, valued at $680,200.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.91 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price target on Guess? and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE GES) opened at 17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 0.41. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Guess? had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $573.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 818.18%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

