Barclays PLC (BARC) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) in a report published on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BARC. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.12) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.23) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 226.22 ($3.04).

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON BARC) opened at 193.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.63. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 155.95 and a 52 week high of GBX 267.32. The firm’s market cap is GBX 32.97 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/barclays-plc-barc-earns-sell-rating-from-citigroup-inc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,820.33). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £6,512.48 ($8,758.04).

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.