Barclays PLC (BARC) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) in a report published on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BARC. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.12) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.23) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 226.22 ($3.04).
Shares of Barclays PLC (LON BARC) opened at 193.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.63. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 155.95 and a 52 week high of GBX 267.32. The firm’s market cap is GBX 32.97 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.
In related news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,820.33). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £6,512.48 ($8,758.04).
Barclays PLC Company Profile
