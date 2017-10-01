Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.89 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NTRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Natera worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 22.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 436,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.1% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 533,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ NTRA) opened at 12.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s market cap is $686.04 million.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.64% and a negative return on equity of 137.46%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post ($2.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.89 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NTRA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-6-89-million-stake-in-natera-inc-ntra.html.

Natera Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.