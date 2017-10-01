Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 18,133 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 484.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) opened at 14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider William J. Grubbs sold 49,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $597,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing.

