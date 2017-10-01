Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 103,828 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 118.33 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.45.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.93 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.21%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $2,996,350.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

