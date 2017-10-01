Bamco Inc. NY Holds Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Bamco Inc. NY held its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.91% of PBF Logistics worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 3,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics LP alerts:

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) opened at 21.00 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $879.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.69 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 62.40%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Bamco Inc. NY Holds Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/bamco-inc-ny-holds-holdings-in-pbf-logistics-lp-pbfx.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on PBF Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. The Company operates through two segments: Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. The Transportation and Terminaling segment consists of various assets, including Delaware City Rail Unloading Terminal (DCR Rail Terminal), Toledo Truck Unloading Terminal (Toledo Truck Terminal), Delaware City West Heavy Unloading Rack (the DCR West Rack), East Coast Terminals and Torrance Valley Pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.