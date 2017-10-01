Bamco Inc. NY Continues to Hold Stake in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Bamco Inc. NY held its position in Rev Group Inc (NASDAQ:REVG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.18% of Rev Group worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REVG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

Rev Group Inc (NASDAQ:REVG) opened at 28.76 on Friday. Rev Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32.

Rev Group (NASDAQ:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Rev Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $595.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

