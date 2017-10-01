Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $30.09 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 7,390.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,928 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) traded down 1.17% on Friday, hitting $64.21. 3,559,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $75.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 2,369.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Cowen and Company set a $75.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $64.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $615,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,213.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

