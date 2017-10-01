Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Badger Meter worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) opened at 49.00 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,830 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $127,378.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,157.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 16,500 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $736,065.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

