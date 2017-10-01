Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($250.00) price objective on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €121.00 ($144.05) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($235.71) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($209.52) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Commerzbank Ag set a €218.00 ($259.52) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a €215.00 ($255.95) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €199.91 ($237.99).

Get adidas AG alerts:

adidas AG (FRA ADS) opened at 191.431 on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €130.00 and a 12-month high of €201.01. The company has a market capitalization of €38.79 billion and a PE ratio of 39.341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €192.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €180.45.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/baader-bank-reiterates-210-00-price-target-for-adidas-ag-ads.html.

adidas AG Company Profile

.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.