AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Incorporated is an electrical equipment and components manufacturer serving the global growth markets of power generation, transmission and distribution, and industrial markets as well as a provider of hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication market nationwide. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AZZ from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

AZZ (NYSE AZZ) opened at 48.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.58. AZZ has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.08 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,744.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.31 per share, for a total transaction of $73,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,287 shares in the company, valued at $457,941.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

