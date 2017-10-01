Axel Springer SE (SPR) Given a €63.50 Price Target by Barclays PLC Analysts

Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) has been given a €63.50 ($75.60) price objective by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($73.81) price objective on Axel Springer SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axel Springer SE in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.71) target price on Axel Springer SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($75.00) target price on Axel Springer SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €83.00 ($98.81) target price on Axel Springer SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.87 ($73.65).

Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) opened at 53.598 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.00. The company has a market capitalization of €5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.422. Axel Springer SE has a 12 month low of €39.70 and a 12 month high of €57.80.

