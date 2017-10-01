News articles about Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aware earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.2153868484268 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Aware (NASDAQ AWRE) remained flat at $4.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,319 shares. Aware has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Get Aware Inc. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/aware-awre-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a provider of software and services to the biometrics industry. The Company’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. Its products provide biometric functionality and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, match and transport those images within biometric systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.