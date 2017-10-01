Avianca Holdings (AVH) & JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Critical Analysis

Avianca Holdings (NYSE: AVH) and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Avianca Holdings S.A. alerts:

This table compares Avianca Holdings and JetBlue Airways Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avianca Holdings 2.20% 13.27% 1.81% JetBlue Airways Corporation 9.78% 16.75% 6.99%

Volatility & Risk

Avianca Holdings has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways Corporation has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avianca Holdings and JetBlue Airways Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avianca Holdings 1 3 0 0 1.75 JetBlue Airways Corporation 1 8 5 0 2.29

Avianca Holdings currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a consensus price target of $25.36, suggesting a potential upside of 36.88%. Given JetBlue Airways Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways Corporation is more favorable than Avianca Holdings.

Dividends

Avianca Holdings pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. JetBlue Airways Corporation does not pay a dividend. Avianca Holdings pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avianca Holdings and JetBlue Airways Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avianca Holdings $4.33 billion 0.22 $555.92 million $0.76 10.21 JetBlue Airways Corporation $6.82 billion 0.89 $1.54 billion $1.97 9.41

JetBlue Airways Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Avianca Holdings. JetBlue Airways Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avianca Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Avianca Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JetBlue Airways Corporation beats Avianca Holdings on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avianca Holdings

Avianca Holdings SA is a Panama-based company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the provision of air transportation services for passengers and commercial purposes. The Company was originally established as a strategic alliance between Aerovias del Continente Americano SA (AVIANCA) and Grupo TACA Holdings Limited (GTH), and it mainly operates in North, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Europe. In addition, through codeshare agreements, the Company is active in the operation of other international passenger air routes. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned such subsidiaries as Latin Airways Corporation and LifeMiles Corporation, among others. On December 28, 2012, the merger of subsidiaries Latin Airways Corporation, as absorbing company, with Synergy Ocean Air Colombia SAS and Soac 2 SAS was formalized. On June 18, 2013, the Company received the first out of 15 ATR 72-600, a turbo-propelled aircraft from ATR, a company engaged in regional aircraft.

About JetBlue Airways Corporation

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190. It also provides premium transcontinental product called Mint. As of December 31, 2016, Mint included 16 fully lie-flat seats, four of which were in suites with a privacy door. The Company also provides Fly-Fi in-flight Internet service across its Airbus fleet. It provides its customers a choice to purchase tickets from three branded fares, which include Blue, Blue Plus and Blue Flex. Each of these fare include different offerings, such as free checked bags, reduced change fees and additional TrueBlue points. As of December 31, 2016, its Airbus A321 aircraft in a single cabin layout had 200 seats and those with Mint premium service had a seating capacity of 159 seats.

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Holdings S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca Holdings S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.