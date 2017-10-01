Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Avery Dennison Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation raised Avery Dennison Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison Corporation from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.63.

Get Avery Dennison Corporation alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) opened at 98.34 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avery Dennison Corporation had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/avery-dennison-corporation-avy-research-coverage-started-at-loop-capital.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Avery Dennison Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other Avery Dennison Corporation news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $28,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $1,152,312 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison Corporation by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.