Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Avery Dennison Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation raised Avery Dennison Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison Corporation from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.63.
Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) opened at 98.34 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18.
Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avery Dennison Corporation had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Avery Dennison Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.
In other Avery Dennison Corporation news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $28,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $1,152,312 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison Corporation by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Corporation Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).
