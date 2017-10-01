AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AutoZone by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) opened at 595.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $491.13 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $15.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.11 by $0.07. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post $46.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.96, for a total transaction of $1,754,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AutoZone from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (down previously from $725.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.38.

AutoZone Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

