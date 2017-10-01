AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI) Trading Up 3.3%

AuRico Metals Inc. (TSE:AMI) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 357,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 125,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $204.24 million.

About AuRico Metals

AuRico Metals Inc operates as a mining development and royalty company in Canada and Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Kemess property, a gold-copper project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has 1.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty interest on the Young-Davidson mine, 0.25% NSR royalty on the Williams mine, 0.5% NSR royalty on the Eagle River mine, 0.98% NSR royalty on the GJ project, and 1% NSR royalty on various early stage properties in the Red Lake district, Canada; and 2% NSR royalty on the Fosterville mine and 1% NSR royalty on the Stawell mine located in Victoria, Australia.

