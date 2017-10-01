AT&T Inc. (T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on November 1st

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

AT&T has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 39.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. AT&T has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.81 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 108,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

