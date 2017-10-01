ARRIS International PLC (ARRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

ARRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ARRIS International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARRIS International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ARRIS International PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ARRIS International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of ARRIS International PLC (ARRS) opened at 28.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.30. ARRIS International PLC has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. ARRIS International PLC had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ARRIS International PLC will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Potts sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $229,090.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Mccaffery sold 12,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $378,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at $273,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $676,591. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARRIS International PLC by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in ARRIS International PLC in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARRIS International PLC by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ARRIS International PLC by 4.6% in the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 11,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARRIS International PLC

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

