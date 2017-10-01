Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Singular Research assumed coverage on Arlington Asset Investment Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) opened at 12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $17.13. The company’s market cap is $330.34 million.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Arlington Asset Investment Corp had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.28%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

