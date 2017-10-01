Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANET. UBS AG lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) opened at 189.61 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $192.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $405.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Anshul Sadana sold 12,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $1,854,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,426,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 8,687 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.94, for a total transaction of $1,519,703.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,593 shares in the company, valued at $278,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,117 shares of company stock worth $73,000,105 in the last ninety days. 28.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 67,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

