ARI Network Services (ARIS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about ARI Network Services (NASDAQ:ARIS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARI Network Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.1363629687585 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ARI Network Services (ARIS) traded up inf% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.095. The company had a trading volume of 22,296 shares. ARI Network Services has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $123.62 million, a PE ratio of 50.679 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARI Network Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research downgraded ARI Network Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ARI Network Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About ARI Network Services

ARI Network Services, Inc (ARI) provides Website, software and data solutions. The Company’s solutions include Lead Generation and eCommerce Websites, eCatalogs, Business Management Software, Digital Marketing Services. It offers a menu of Website add-ons, including a mobile inventory management application, third-party inventory integrations and business management integrations.

