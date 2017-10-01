Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) Holdings Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Argo Group International Holdings worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings during the first quarter worth $169,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings during the second quarter worth $176,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings by 1.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) opened at 61.50 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $69.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $447.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.90 million. Argo Group International Holdings had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.04%. Argo Group International Holdings’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Argo Group International Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

In other Argo Group International Holdings news, insider Mark E. Watson III sold 22,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,338,986.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,732,455.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group International Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

