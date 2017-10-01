Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) Position Held by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC held its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,928 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund comprises about 1.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARDC. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1,535.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 94,758 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

