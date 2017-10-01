ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media stories about ARC Group Worldwide (NASDAQ:ARCW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARC Group Worldwide earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.0656311300138 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get ARC Group Worldwide Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARC Group Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

ARC Group Worldwide (NASDAQ:ARCW) remained flat at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company’s market capitalization is $42.70 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

ARC Group Worldwide (NASDAQ:ARCW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. ARC Group Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ARC Group Worldwide will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Taney Young sold 40,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $94,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/arc-group-worldwide-arcw-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-15.html.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company has four segments: Precision Components Group, 3DMT Group, Flanges and Fittings Group, and Wireless Group. It provides a set of manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping through production. Through the Company’s product offering, it provides its customers with a prototyping and production solution for both precision metal and plastic fabrication.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.