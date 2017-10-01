Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aratana Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7891640121279 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) opened at 6.13 on Friday. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company’s market capitalization is $263.60 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 642.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,331.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

