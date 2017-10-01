Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,930,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,318,000 after buying an additional 1,095,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 2,818.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,234,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,782,000 after buying an additional 14,712,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,166,000 after purchasing an additional 482,723 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 21.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,246,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 735,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Aqua America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Robert A. Rubin sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $430,715.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,613.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) opened at 33.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. Aqua America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America, Inc. will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.2047 dividend. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

