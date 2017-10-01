Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.16 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $5.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) traded up 2.90% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 21,008,733 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

