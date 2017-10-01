Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Vetr raised shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.48 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,002,210.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,063.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,009,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,606,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63,912,660 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $452,897,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,446,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $472,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,013,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,275 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

