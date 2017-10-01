Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $336,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,457.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $660,979.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,337.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $4,070,841 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) opened at 65.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $681.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

