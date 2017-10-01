Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE AIT) traded up 1.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. 241,362 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $681.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $336,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,457.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $276,139.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $4,070,841 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

