Appian Corporation (APPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.56

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 328,008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
Several research firms recently commented on APPN. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Appian Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Appian Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Appian Corporation from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Pacific Crest began coverage on Appian Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.
The company’s market capitalization is $1.71 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.
In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 127,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $2,235,202.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 155,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $2,891,026.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 667,360 shares of company stock worth $12,789,878 in the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,303,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,282,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Appian Corporation Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.