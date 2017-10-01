Appian Corporation (APPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.56

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 328,008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Appian Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Appian Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Appian Corporation from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Pacific Crest began coverage on Appian Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Appian Corporation alerts:

The company’s market capitalization is $1.71 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 127,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $2,235,202.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 155,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $2,891,026.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 667,360 shares of company stock worth $12,789,878 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,303,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,282,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Appian Corporation (APPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.56” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/appian-corporation-appn-hits-new-1-year-high-at-28-56.html.

Appian Corporation Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.