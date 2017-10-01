Aon PLC (AON) Holdings Maintained by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC maintained its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Aon PLC were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aon PLC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,812,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,149,000 after buying an additional 415,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aon PLC by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,663,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,493,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Aon PLC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,700,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after buying an additional 114,690 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aon PLC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,131,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,188,000 after buying an additional 122,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Aon PLC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,715,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aon PLC (AON) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,888 shares. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $107.19 and a 1-year high of $147.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.04.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Aon PLC had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Aon PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post $6.50 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 10,000 shares of Aon PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. BidaskClub downgraded Aon PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $133.00 price objective on Aon PLC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Aon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Aon PLC from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Aon PLC Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

