Angie’s List (ANGI) and Yext (YEXT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Angie’s List (NASDAQ: ANGI) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Angie’s List shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Angie’s List shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angie’s List and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angie’s List $302.30 million 2.51 $3.60 million ($0.23) -54.17 Yext $145.43 million 8.24 -$52.13 million N/A N/A

Angie’s List has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Angie’s List and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angie’s List 1 4 1 0 2.00 Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50

Angie’s List presently has a consensus target price of $9.81, suggesting a potential downside of 21.25%. Yext has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Angie’s List.

Profitability

This table compares Angie’s List and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angie’s List -4.62% -392.52% -8.71% Yext N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yext beats Angie’s List on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angie’s List Company Profile

Angie’s List, Inc. operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. As of December 31, 2016, the Company helped facilitate transactions between over five million members and its collection of service providers in over 700 categories of service nationwide. Its tools, services and content across multiple platforms enables consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, as well as rate and review the providers of these services across the United States. Its ratings and reviews assist its members in identifying and hiring the provider for their local service needs. Its services include member services and service provider services. It compiles a breadth of relevant, member-generated ratings and reviews that provide insights, which could otherwise be difficult for consumers to obtain on their own. Its primary source of service provider revenue is term-based sales of advertising to service providers.

Yext Company Profile

Yext Inc. is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Listings, Pages and Reviews help businesses around the globe and facilitate face-to-face digital interactions. Yext Knowledge Engine enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and makes it available through the PowerListings Network of over 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks in a complete, up to date and accurate manner.

