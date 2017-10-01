Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) opened at 4.14 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $174.59 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 171,577 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,962,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

