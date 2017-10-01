Analyzing ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) & The Competition

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) is one of 92 public companies in the “Property & Casualty Insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProAssurance Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 16.80% 6.59% 2.50% ProAssurance Corporation Competitors 10.11% 5.33% 2.72%

Volatility & Risk

ProAssurance Corporation has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ProAssurance Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ProAssurance Corporation pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProAssurance Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation $890.60 million $212.38 million 19.66 ProAssurance Corporation Competitors $11.75 billion $2.00 billion 36.01

ProAssurance Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance Corporation. ProAssurance Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of ProAssurance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ProAssurance Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProAssurance Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 0 4 0 0 2.00 ProAssurance Corporation Competitors 726 2559 2265 72 2.30

ProAssurance Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.78%. Given ProAssurance Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ProAssurance Corporation rivals beat ProAssurance Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About ProAssurance Corporation

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance. The Company operates through four segments. The Specialty property and casualty segment includes the Company’s professional liability business, and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ compensation segment includes its workers’ compensation business. Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729 (Syndicate 1729) segment includes business of Syndicate 1729, which underwrites risks over a range of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. The Corporate segment includes the Company’s investment operations managed at the corporate level and non-premium revenues generated outside of its insurance entities.

